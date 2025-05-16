Sindh Governor Visits Quaid's Mausoleum To Mark Youm E Tashakur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Youm e Tashakur.
Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi and others were also present on the occasion.
They paid tributes to Quaid and offered fateha.
They laid wreaths and prayed for the development, and prosperity of the country.
The Sindh Governor and the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly also inked their impressions in the visitors book.
