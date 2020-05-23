Sindh Governor visits residence of senior journalist Ansar Naqvi, a victim of plane crash

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Ansar Naqvi, a senior journalist and Director News of a private TV channel at Askari-IV, who was among the victims lost lives in PIA's plane crash at Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Ansar Naqvi, a senior journalist and Director news of a private tv channel at Askari-IV, who was among the victims lost lives in PIA's plane crash at Karachi on Friday.

The Sindh Governor expressed his condolences to Shehryar and Shazin, sons of the deceased journalist.

He said that the plane crash was a big tragedy and was a great shock especially to the families of the victims, said a statement on Saturday.

He said that Ansar Naqvi was a senior journalist as well as a very good man who was always ready to teach his juniors.