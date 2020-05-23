UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Visits Residence Of Yahya Polani To Condole Death Of His Relatives In Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:07 PM

Sindh Governor visits residence of Yahya Polani to condole death of his relatives in plane crash

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Yahya Polani, the owner of Polani Travels and offered condolences to him on the death of his nephew Zain Polani, his wife and three children in a plane crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Yahya Polani, the owner of Polani Travels and offered condolences to him on the death of his nephew Zain Polani, his wife and three children in a plane crash.

Imran Ismail said it was a great shock to the Polani family as an entire family had affected in the accident, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all those who died in the plane crash and to help the bereaved family to bear this trauma with courage.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Governor Died Wife Family All

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

2 hours ago

Five more police officials tested positive for COV ..

4 minutes ago

146 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Sindh Governor visits residence of senior journali ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.