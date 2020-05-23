Sindh Governor visits residence of Yahya Polani to condole death of his relatives in plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of Yahya Polani, the owner of Polani Travels and offered condolences to him on the death of his nephew Zain Polani, his wife and three children in a plane crash.

Imran Ismail said it was a great shock to the Polani family as an entire family had affected in the accident, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all those who died in the plane crash and to help the bereaved family to bear this trauma with courage.