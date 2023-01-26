UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Alam Shah Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Sindh Governor visits shrine of Hazrat Alam Shah Bukhari

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday visited the shrine of famous sufi and saint Hazrat Alam Shah Bukhari and placed flowers on the shrine, recited Fateha and prayed for the safety and prosperity of the country

On this occasion, the pilgrims present at the shrine accorded a warm welcome to the Governor of Sindh.

The Governor said that one gets mental and emotional peace at shrines, and, added that he attends shrines whenever there is an opportunity.

More Stories From Pakistan

