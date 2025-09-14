Sindh Governor warmly received at Chinese industrial city Xuzhou

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori received a warm welcome upon his arrival in the Chinese industrial city of Xuzhou on Sunday. The Mayor of Xuzhou, Pakistani diplomats, and other officials greeted him at the railway station.

According to Governor House spokesperson, welcome banners were displayed in the city, highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

Later, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held an important meeting with the Secretary-General of the Xuzhou Municipal People’s Government and other senior officials. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing mutual trade, exploring investment opportunities, developing infrastructure projects, promoting cooperation in the energy sector, and fostering socio-cultural ties.

During the meeting, the proposal to declare Hyderabad and Xuzhou as “sister cities” was also presented. Both sides expressed positive intent to move forward on this initiative, noting that such a step would open new avenues of cooperation in industrial, educational, cultural, and commercial fields.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, while addressing the meeting, remarked that the construction of 60,000 dams has played a crucial role in China’s remarkable progress.

He stressed that the construction of dams is also an urgent necessity for Pakistan’s sustainable development. He further stated that the province of Sindh offers abundant opportunities for investment in infrastructure, energy, industry, and other sectors.

Governor Tessori added that investors are being facilitated through a one-window operation under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to ensure ease of doing business.

He reiterated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir were taking proactive measures for strengthening and advancing the country’s economy.

Kamran Tessori emphasized that stronger city-to-city ties between Pakistan and China will pave the way for fresh directions in economic and industrial growth, ultimately creating better opportunities for the people of both nations. His visit is being regarded as a significant step towards promoting Pakistan-China relations and highlighting investment prospects in Sindh province.