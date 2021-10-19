UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday called upon all Muslim to lead their lives as per teachings and guidance of the Holy Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him ( PBUH).

In his message in connection with Eid-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH), Imran Ismail said that we should respect and understand teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and we should also try our best to lead our lives as per his teachings.

The Sindh Governor said that "As you all know that this is a special month of " 12th-Rabi-ul-Awwal" and the happiest day for all the Muslims.

He said that all of us should pledge today to follow the path shown by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which the path of truthfulness and prosperity.

