UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor's Message On Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Sindh Governor's message on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward for Muslims for their prayers during fasting in the holy month of Ramazan.

The Governor, in his message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr said, "On this Eid, we should pledge to follow the one-plus-one-formula, so every person should help his relative or friend.

" He said this homeland has given us everything, name, fame, honour and wealth and added that we should thank our homeland and it was high time to pay back to the country.

The Governor said the purpose of meeting people during Sehri and Iftar throughout Ramazan was to show that he was standing with them.

He added people have given him immense love, so he has decided that he will not break the relationship with the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

27 minutes ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

1 hour ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

1 hour ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.