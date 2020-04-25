UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor's Message On Foundation Day Of PTI

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:58 PM

Sindh Governor's message on Foundation day of PTI

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that 24 years ago, on April 25, 1996, in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and "I am proud to be a founding member of the great struggle of Imran Khan".

In his message on Foundation Day of PTI, the Sindh Governor said "The relationship with Imran Khan is 30 years old and I have never seen him give up or admit defeat in that time," he said, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Sindh Governor added that the struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan against corruption and brining change in the system is matchless and highly commendable.

