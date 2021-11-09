KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while paying homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said that his philosophy have made the society think positively.

In his message on Iqbal Day, Imran Ismail said that Pakistan is the land of Iqbal's dream.

Governor Sindh said that important point of observing Iqbal Day is the extent to which we especially the young generation are active in construction and development of the country.

He said that adherence to the thoughts of Allama Iqbal requires that we not only understand his ideology but also act on it to make Pakistan a real state which was conceived by Allama Iqbal.

Imran Ismail further said that keeping in view the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the present government is committed to the socio-economic development of the country.