KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on World Tourism Day, on Friday said that this year’s World Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Change”.

He said that Pakistan is a paradise for tourists due to its location.

Tourism has a direct impact on social, cultural and economic development.

He said that Tourism is a source of employment, increased exports and global prosperity. The promotion of tourism is indispensable for the economic development of any country. Tourism is the second largest employment generating industry in developing countries, he observed.