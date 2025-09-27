Open Menu

Sindh Governor's Message On World Tourism Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Sindh Governor's message on World Tourism Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on World Tourism Day, on Friday said that this year’s World Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Change”.

He said that Pakistan is a paradise for tourists due to its location.

Tourism has a direct impact on social, cultural and economic development.

He said that Tourism is a source of employment, increased exports and global prosperity. The promotion of tourism is indispensable for the economic development of any country. Tourism is the second largest employment generating industry in developing countries, he observed.

Recent Stories

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

1 hour ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

2 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan