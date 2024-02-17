Open Menu

Sindh Governor's Wife Donates State-of-the-art Ventilator To Sindh Institute Of Child Health

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health

The wife of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has donated a state-of-the-art ventilator to the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The wife of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has donated a state-of-the-art ventilator to the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Korangi.

This significant contribution marks a milestone as the first of its kind ventilator to be introduced in both private and public sector hospitals across the country, according to a news release on Saturday.

The cutting-edge ventilator, imported from Switzerland, holds a remarkable value of Rs 10 million. Its arrival has been met with anticipation and gratitude, as it promises to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to newborns and infants in critical condition.

The initiative to procure this essential medical equipment stemmed from a request made by the hospital's director, Prof. Jamal Raza, underlining the collaborative efforts between public officials and healthcare professionals to address pressing healthcare needs.

The ventilator's advanced technology is particularly tailored to address the delicate respiratory needs of newborns, facilitating the opening of blocked lungs and ensuring optimal respiratory support during crucial stages of development.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Governor Wife Switzerland Korangi From Million

Recent Stories

PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent ..

PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams

1 minute ago
 Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

14 minutes ago
 Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner all ..

Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations

14 minutes ago
 Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness ..

Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates

35 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl firs ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

35 minutes ago
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signa ..

LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals

34 minutes ago
 UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR si ..

UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK

34 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan