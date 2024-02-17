- Home
Sindh Governor's Wife Donates State-of-the-art Ventilator To Sindh Institute Of Child Health
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM
The wife of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has donated a state-of-the-art ventilator to the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Korangi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The wife of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has donated a state-of-the-art ventilator to the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Korangi.
This significant contribution marks a milestone as the first of its kind ventilator to be introduced in both private and public sector hospitals across the country, according to a news release on Saturday.
The cutting-edge ventilator, imported from Switzerland, holds a remarkable value of Rs 10 million. Its arrival has been met with anticipation and gratitude, as it promises to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to newborns and infants in critical condition.
The initiative to procure this essential medical equipment stemmed from a request made by the hospital's director, Prof. Jamal Raza, underlining the collaborative efforts between public officials and healthcare professionals to address pressing healthcare needs.
The ventilator's advanced technology is particularly tailored to address the delicate respiratory needs of newborns, facilitating the opening of blocked lungs and ensuring optimal respiratory support during crucial stages of development.
