Sindh govt activates dedicated UAN in view of COVID19 health emergency

The Sindh government has activated a dedicated Universal Access Number (UAN) 111467-911, in view of ongoing health emergency in relation to the COVID19 outbreak, in the Central Control Cell at New Sindh Secretariat here, to address as well as respond the queries more effectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has activated a dedicated Universal Access Number (UAN) 111467-911, in view of ongoing health emergency in relation to the COVID19 outbreak, in the Central Control Cell at New Sindh Secretariat here, to address as well as respond the queries more effectively.

A public notice issued on Thursday said that the Central Control Cell is already functional under the supervision of Secretary of Sindh Service and General Administration deparment Sindh here.

It said that the control room may also be contact on phone number 021-99222926,9922927,9922967 and 99222933; fax no 99222931; Whatsapp no: 0346-6625396 or email: covid19sind@gmail.com