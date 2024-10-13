Sindh govt actively working on construction of worship places of minorities: Naved Anthony

- Home
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naved arrived in Sanghar.
Upon his arrival in Sanghar he was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani and Assistant Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Arisar.
The Chairman of the Municipal Committee Sanghar, Rashid islam Mughal, was also present.
During the discussion, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that the Sindh government is dedicated to the welfare of the public and ensures complete religious freedom for minorities.
He highlighted that the Sindh government is actively working on the construction of places of worship for minority communities.
Moreover, he mentioned ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure, establish educational and health institutions, and create employment opportunities across the province.
After attending a lunch hosted by Rajesh Kumar Harsadani, Naved proceeded to Parsi Goth, where he participated in a scheduled program that had been meticulously prepared for the occasion. The event at Parsi Goth was inaugurated with great enthusiasm.
APP/nsm
