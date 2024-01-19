Sindh Govt adopt comprehensive strategy to improve water, sewerage in Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that the Sindh government had launched a comprehensive strategy to improve the water and sewerage system in Karachi, the benefits of which are being received by the citizens.

He said this while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the water supply and sewerage rehabilitation project in Soba Nagar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

He said that the water supply and drainage system in Soba Nagar, a slum in Gulshan-e-Iqbal is being rehabilitated under which new pipelines lines are being installed in place of old ones, this project will be completed before 12 months, which will fulfill the requirements of the area in terms of water supply and drainage till 2050.

Special Representative for Political Affairs of Mayor Karachi Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PPP in City Council Karachi Dil Muhammad, UC Chairman and others were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that four water pipelines of 75 to 200 mm diameter and four RCC sewerage lines of 9 to 18 inches diameter are being laid in Soba Nagar, besides an underground water tank of 50,000 gallons capacity and an overhead water tank of 20,000 gallons are also being built as water reservoir.

He said that the citizens living in slums are also entitled to basic facilities, Sobanagar area is located near Lyari Expressway, and solid waste staff is present in this area, according to estimates by 2050, the population here will exceed 93,000 while the average consumption of water here is about 200,000 mgd.

He said that the completion of this project will save wasted water and there will be a proper arrangement to store the water supplied in the area through water tanks.

The Mayor of Karachi said that we are continuing our efforts to improve the basic civic infrastructure and solve public problems in every area of Karachi without any discrimination. Another project like Sobangar is also being started in Essa Nagri, while we have also inaugurated a new road around Jinnah Hospital.