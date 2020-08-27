UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Again Failed To Provide Relief To Masses: Imran Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government has completely failed in providing relief to the people

"The ongoing monsoon rains have submerged almost the entire Sindh," he observed in a statement issued here on Thursday and said hundreds of thousands of people had become marooned in their homes, areas and villages while the agricultural crops and roads had been destroyed.

"The routine life has been handicapped and the people are suffering from bad economic conditions," he said.

He criticized Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah's August 26 visit to 6 to 7 districts and termed it as a display of concern towards the rain affected people rather than some genuine effort to salvage the situation.

Qureshi claimed that billions of rupees were earmarked every in the provincial budget for the disaster management but utilization of the same funds could not be noticed.

"The whole Sindh should be declared a disaster hit province and the people should be provided relief packages," he demanded.

He deplored that many areas in Sindh were still under water even after four days of the downpour but no visible measures had been taken to address the situation.

