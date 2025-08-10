Open Menu

Sindh Govt Agrees To Address Transporter's Legitimate Concerns

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sindh Govt agrees to address Transporter's legitimate concerns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with a delegation of transporters, led by Haji Yousuf and Jam Alam, at the Commissioner House on Sunday and both sides agreed to address Transporter's legitimate concerns.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent accident, Sharjeel Memon condemned the violent incidents that followed. He assured that the provincial government would address the legitimate concerns of transporters on a priority basis.

“The loss of human life is irreparable and deeply saddening for all of us,” Memon said, emphasizing that violence and vandalism were not solutions to problems. “We will work with all stakeholders to resolve issues in the transport sector and ensure such incidents do not occur again.

He warned that those who took the law into their own hands and incited unrest would face charges under anti-terrorism laws.

The minister directed dumper owners to ensure their vehicles are equipped with cameras, trackers, valid driver licenses, and insurance coverage. He also announced the formation of a committee to assess the damages suffered by transporters.

As a result of successful talks, transporters called off the strike.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

3 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

4 hours ago
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

6 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan