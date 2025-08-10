KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with a delegation of transporters, led by Haji Yousuf and Jam Alam, at the Commissioner House on Sunday and both sides agreed to address Transporter's legitimate concerns.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent accident, Sharjeel Memon condemned the violent incidents that followed. He assured that the provincial government would address the legitimate concerns of transporters on a priority basis.

“The loss of human life is irreparable and deeply saddening for all of us,” Memon said, emphasizing that violence and vandalism were not solutions to problems. “We will work with all stakeholders to resolve issues in the transport sector and ensure such incidents do not occur again.

”

He warned that those who took the law into their own hands and incited unrest would face charges under anti-terrorism laws.

The minister directed dumper owners to ensure their vehicles are equipped with cameras, trackers, valid driver licenses, and insurance coverage. He also announced the formation of a committee to assess the damages suffered by transporters.

As a result of successful talks, transporters called off the strike.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, and other officials were also present on the occasion.