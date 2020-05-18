UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Alien To Good Governance; Ali Zaidi Criticizes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Monday criticizing the Sindh government said it was totally failed in good governance in the province.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling in the province for many decades but had been failed to improve the living standard of the people and strengthen the institutions.

He said health become a provincial subject after the passage of 18th constitutional amendment but the condition of the hospitals was so bad regarding to provide health facilities to the people.

He said the PPP was criticizing the government just for political point-scoring, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) was responsible of its government tenure not for the previous governments mistakes.

The minister said the government was not combating only COVID-19 but hunger also at the same time and the prime minister wanted to protect lives of the people.

Replying to a question, he said the government had strongly believed in accountability and it would be audited of that aid which received in the wake of coronavirus.

He said people should follow the directives of the government, issued against coronavirus.

