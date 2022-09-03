UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt All Set To Start Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Sindh govt all set to start Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has announced to start the Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi here on Saturday (today).

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon in his message on Twitter said that Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi will start from September 10, a private news channel reported.

Sharjeel Memon said that 100% of funds have been provided by the Sindh government and this is the gift from Sindh government for the people of Karachi. He said that the test drive of Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service will start today (Saturday).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Twitter Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange September From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

21 minutes ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

9 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

9 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

9 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.