Sindh govt all set to start Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has announced to start the Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi here on Saturday (today).

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon in his message on Twitter said that Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi will start from September 10, a private news channel reported.

Sharjeel Memon said that 100% of funds have been provided by the Sindh government and this is the gift from Sindh government for the people of Karachi. He said that the test drive of Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service will start today (Saturday).