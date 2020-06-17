UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Allocates Rs 1.5 Billion For Minorities In Budget 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:18 PM

The Sindh Government has allocated Rs 1.5 billion for welfare and prosperity of the minorities, in the annual provincial budget for next financial year, 2020-21 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while presenting Sindh Budget for 2020-21, in the provincial Assembly of Sindh here on Wednesday

Talking about minorities, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the minorities are integral part of the population of Pakistan, including the province of Sindh. They have the freedom to live life in accordance with their respective religion and customs, he added.

He said that the Government of Sindh has been taking steps time by time for welfare and prosperity of the minorities so that they may play their role in the development and progress of the province of Sindh.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Rs 855.6 million was allocated for minorities in the financial year 2019-20.

He said that the funds amounting to Rs 750 million were allocated in the financial year 2019-20 as Grant in aid for welfare of Minorities in Sindh.

He said that these funds are disbursed through a Committee consisting of members of Minorities for various purposes such as Medical Treatment, Jahez (dowry), Marriages, deserving people and Repair and Maintenance, and Construction of places of worship for Minorities.

He said that moreover, the Rs 638.5 million were allocated in the current financial year 2019-20 for Renovation / Repair & Maintenance of Buildings of Structure of Minorities of 102 Sites / Temples / Satsang / Graveyards / Dharamshalas / Church Building or prayer halls related to Minorities.

