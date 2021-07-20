UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Allocates Rs. 40m For Renovation Of Stadium In Mirpur Khas: Kishori Lal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Sindh govt allocates Rs. 40m for renovation of stadium in Mirpur Khas: Kishori Lal

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Tuesday said that keeping in view the importance of sporting activities, the provincial government had carried out record development work for the rehabilitation of sports grounds across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Tuesday said that keeping in view the importance of sporting activities, the provincial government had carried out record development work for the rehabilitation of sports grounds across the province.

During his visit to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, Mirpur Khas, Hari Ram announced that Sindh Government had allocated Rs. 40 million for renovation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, Mirpur Khas.

He said that the renovation of grounds would be completed in two phases and sporting activities were important for establishment of a healthy society.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Minority Visit Mirpur Khas Government Million

Recent Stories

Bike lifter, dacoit gangs busted; four arrested, e ..

2 minutes ago

Uffizi Gallery Protests Pornhub Use of Botticelli' ..

2 minutes ago

Water flow normal in KP rivers : PDMA

2 minutes ago

General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior emba ..

12 minutes ago

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.