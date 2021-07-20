Sindh govt allocates Rs. 40m for renovation of stadium in Mirpur Khas: Kishori Lal

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Tuesday said that keeping in view the importance of sporting activities, the provincial government had carried out record development work for the rehabilitation of sports grounds across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Tuesday said that keeping in view the importance of sporting activities, the provincial government had carried out record development work for the rehabilitation of sports grounds across the province.

During his visit to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, Mirpur Khas, Hari Ram announced that Sindh Government had allocated Rs. 40 million for renovation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, Mirpur Khas.

He said that the renovation of grounds would be completed in two phases and sporting activities were important for establishment of a healthy society.