Sindh Govt Allocates Rs. 500 Million For Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Sindh Government has proposed to allocate Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program in next year's Budget
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh Government has proposed to allocate Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Program in next year's Budget.
Sindh Chief Minister in budget speech said womenfolk were playing important role in provincial economic development and prosperity and Sindh Govt has decided to allocate funds of Rs.
500 million for Benazir Women Agriculture Workers Program (BWAWP).
This program will improve the agricultural output and living standards of rural women associated with agriculture sector, the CM said.
