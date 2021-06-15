Sindh govt allocates Rs.18.57 bn for Social Welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has earmarked Rs.18.54 billion for the welfare of themarginalized sections of the society for the next financial year 2021-22.

The ADP for the next financial year is projected at Rs.290 million (increase of 45% over ADP of Rs. 200 million of CFY).