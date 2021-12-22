UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Allots Land To AIOU For Construction Of RC In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Sindh govt allots land to AIOU for construction of RC in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh government has approved to provide six acres of land for the construction of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) campus building in Hyderabad.

Under the initiative, AIOU has been establishing regional offices in the underdeveloped areas of Pakistan, especially the ones with a low rate of literacy to provide equitable educational facilities to all segments of the society without any discrimination and to achieve its objective of nation-building.

In this regard, AIOU is setting up its campuses or model study centers where there are no formal education institutes and relocating the university campuses from rented houses to its own buildings.

According to Director General Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh, construction work of the campus will be started after acquiring the allotted land in Hyderabad.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, is on a mission to relocate campuses from rented houses to his own buildings and some projects have been completed while construction work is underway in some places.

It is pertinent to mention here that provincial governments and philanthropists are assisting in the allotment of lands for the construction of campuses.

