Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for transgenders

Sindh CM congratulates transgenders and says they will be the part of mainstream society.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) The Sindh goverenment on Wednesday allowed 0.5 per cent qouta in government jobs for transgenders.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated transgender community on behalf of the cabinent and urged them to improve their education level.

"I just want to see the transgenders in the mainstream," said Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah while charing meeting at his office.

"We just want to make them an asset for the society and not burden," he further said.

The reports say that over 41,000 positions are lying vacant in different departments of Sindh and out of alal these around 206 will be given to transgenders.

"We have around 41,000 jobs and 16,000 will be filled this year," said Sindh CM's spokesperson. He said "The rest of the jobs will be filled the next year,".

it may be mentioned here that transgenders have been demanding 2 per cent qouta in government jobs while there are around 10,418 transgenders in the country as per 2017 census while 24% out of them live in Karachi.

The transgender community in Pakistan was given right to vote in 2012.