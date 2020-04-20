UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Allows Activities At Fish Harbour

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Sindh govt allows activities at Fish Harbour

The Sindh government on Monday allowed the fisheries releated activitites at Karachi Fish Harbour with the strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by all the relevant stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday allowed the fisheries releated activitites at Karachi Fish Harbour with the strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by all the relevant stakeholders.

According to the SOPS issued here, all the stakeholders would submit an undertaking in writing to Karachi Fish Harbour Authority and they would stirctly follow the government's SOPs.

Preventive measures were mandatory to be made including the provision of masks, gloves and sanitizers to employees and labourers.

Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) and Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) staff would monitor the operation at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

Fish would not be offloaded and the crew would remain on the boat. Auction of fish would be made on boat and one repressentative each from FCS, Mole holder/beopari and 3-5 purchaser would only be allowed during the acution.

After the auction, fish would be transported directly to processing plants on vehicles.

No more than 5 labourers would be allowed on each boat for offloading the fish after the auction.

Timings of landing of all type of boats would be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After every auction the entire area of markets and jetties would be cleaned and sterilized through sanitizers by FCS.

Only authorizzed persons and vehicles by KFHA and FCS would enter the harbour premises.

Entrance in the Export Zone (Market/Jetties) shall only be allowed through walk-through sterilizing gates installed by FCS.

No vendor shall be allowed to enter the premises of harbour and no catch fish shall be placed on the floor of market or jetty.

There shall be no gathering of 4 or more than 4 persons on the premises of harbour.

Congestion of boats from harbour channels shall be removed immediately.

Processing plants owners would be responsible to operate their plants in different shifts.

Any person or stakeholder engaged in above permissible activity or operation foundviolating any of the instructions contained in this order shall be liable for action inaccordance with law as per section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Vehicles Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Registration of lockdown affectees completed in Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Minister donates safety gear to medical staff of N ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur hoists world' largest white flag to ..

2 minutes ago

Europe takes cautious steps to ease virus lockdown ..

8 minutes ago

Australia's Coronavirus Tracing App Raises Concern ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.