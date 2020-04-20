Sindh govt allows activities at Fish Harbour

The Sindh government on Monday allowed the fisheries releated activitites at Karachi Fish Harbour with the strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by all the relevant stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday allowed the fisheries releated activitites at Karachi Fish Harbour with the strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by all the relevant stakeholders.

According to the SOPS issued here, all the stakeholders would submit an undertaking in writing to Karachi Fish Harbour Authority and they would stirctly follow the government's SOPs.

Preventive measures were mandatory to be made including the provision of masks, gloves and sanitizers to employees and labourers.

Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) and Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) staff would monitor the operation at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

Fish would not be offloaded and the crew would remain on the boat. Auction of fish would be made on boat and one repressentative each from FCS, Mole holder/beopari and 3-5 purchaser would only be allowed during the acution.

After the auction, fish would be transported directly to processing plants on vehicles.

No more than 5 labourers would be allowed on each boat for offloading the fish after the auction.

Timings of landing of all type of boats would be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After every auction the entire area of markets and jetties would be cleaned and sterilized through sanitizers by FCS.

Only authorizzed persons and vehicles by KFHA and FCS would enter the harbour premises.

Entrance in the Export Zone (Market/Jetties) shall only be allowed through walk-through sterilizing gates installed by FCS.

No vendor shall be allowed to enter the premises of harbour and no catch fish shall be placed on the floor of market or jetty.

There shall be no gathering of 4 or more than 4 persons on the premises of harbour.

Congestion of boats from harbour channels shall be removed immediately.

Processing plants owners would be responsible to operate their plants in different shifts.

Any person or stakeholder engaged in above permissible activity or operation foundviolating any of the instructions contained in this order shall be liable for action inaccordance with law as per section 4 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014.