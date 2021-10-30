UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Allows Dr. Ikram To Work VC LUMHS

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:37 PM

Sindh govt allows Dr. Ikram to work VC LUMHS

The Sindh Universities and Boards Department has allowed Pro-Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujaan to hold charge of Vice Chancellor of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The Sindh Universities and Boards Department has allowed Pro-Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujaan to hold charge of Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

According to notification of Sindh Universities and board Department issued here on Saturday, the post of Vice Chancellor LUMHS has vacated upon completion of tenure of Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani and Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan will hold the said post till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor of the University with effect from Saturday.

