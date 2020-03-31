UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Allows Free Movement Of Goods

Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:55 PM

Sindh govt allows free movement of goods

The government of Sindh has allowed the free movement of goods to ensure availability of essential goods throughout the province or the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Sindh has allowed the free movement of goods to ensure availability of essential goods throughout the province or the country.

According to a notification issued here, the transport of goods from warehouses, where such products are stored, can be collected and transported for subsequent distribution at destination, storage, sale points etc.

The officials concerned are advised to ensure that the individuals involved in these activities adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and adopt precautions against the coronavirus while traveling, working and meeting with people.

More Stories From Pakistan

