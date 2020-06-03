Sindh govt allows intra-city bus operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has decided to allow resuming of Intra-City (within district) bus operations to cope the transportation needs of general public with strict observance of the following approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The SOPs include cleaning and disinfecting surfaces of buses, bus terminals and waiting areas, said a statement on Wednesday Observing social distancing during ticketing, boarding, travelling and alighting with minimum three feet distance.

Wearing masks and hand gloves is mandatory for all the passengers, drivers and conductors. Keep minimum baggage.

Ensuring the availability of masks and hand sanitizers is the responsibility of transporters in every bus.

Checking body temperature of every passenger including driver and conductor before boarding the bus services.

Not allowing anyone with cough or fever to board the bus. There should be 50 per cent seating arrangement for the passengers with reasonable distance among them.

Ensuring ventilation of air by opening windows/ventilators.

Using rear door for boarding and front door for alighting. If single door bus then allow passenger to alight first and board later. Sneezing or coughing into elbow or tissue papers.

Installing disinfecting/ spraying gates at boarding places. Marking the location of parking bays of buses.

Crowd management via deployment of additional /necessary staff and marking positions. Ensuring availability of soaps/sanitizers in public areas/toilets. The elderly and the sick should not be allowed in the intra-city / intra district bus services. Provide a cash drop box to the conductor. Designated bus stops shall be used for boarding and alighting.

Inter District Transport that is from one District to another district and Inter Provincial Transport that is from one Province to another Province shall remain closed.

In this regard, the Transport Department Sindh has located the concerned to the convene meetings with the potential transporters of the concerned district to ensure display of SOPs at their stands and strict implementation of these SOPs to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.