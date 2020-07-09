UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Allows Risk Allowance To Health Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:04 PM

The Sindh government on Thursday allowed 'Health Risk Allowance' to the remaining health professionals with effect from July 01, 2020 till subsiding of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Thursday allowed 'Health Risk Allowance' to the remaining health professionals with effect from July 01, 2020 till subsiding of coronavirus.

According to an order here, the allowance has been allowed after the approval from the competent authroity, Sindh Chief Minister.

The health allowance has been allowed to health professionals included BPS 01-16 (Rs.17000),BPS 17-and above (Rs.35000), PG students (Rs.15000), house job officers (Rs.10000) andnursing students (Rs.5500).

