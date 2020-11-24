UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Allows SAP Allowance

Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

Sindh govt allows SAP allowance

The Sindh government has allowed, with the approved of the Competent Authority (Chief Minister Sindh)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has allowed, with the approved of the Competent Authority (Chief Minister Sindh), the System Applications and Products (SAP) in data processing Certification Allowance amounting to Rs. 10,000 per month to each SAP Certified regular employee of the government of Sindh with immediate effect.

The Finance department government of Sindh stated this here on Tuesday.

