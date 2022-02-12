UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Already Devolved Powers To Local Government Before SC Order: Saeed Ghani

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Sindh govt already devolved powers to local government before SC order: Saeed Ghani

The Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Sindh government already devolved powers to the local government before the Supreme Court ordered the same last month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Sindh government already devolved powers to the local government before the Supreme Court ordered the same last month.

Talking to the media in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Saturday, he asserted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was determined to strengthen the local bodies.

The minister informed that the government had taken notice of the incident of harassment of female students in the province's educational institutions.

He assured that people including the officials found involved in such shameful act would be punished according to the law.

MPA Syed Aijaz Shah Bukhari, Former Municipal Committee Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and others were present on the occasion.

