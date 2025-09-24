Sindh Govt amends Motor Vehicle Rules 1969, notification issued

The Sindh government has made significant amendments to the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to ensure traffic regulations and public safety and a notification has been issued in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Sindh government has made significant amendments to the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 to ensure traffic regulations and public safety and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Under the new rules, owners of heavy commercial vehicles are required to meet updated conditions. These include obtaining fitness certificates, adhering to a fixed age limit for vehicles, and installing modern security systems.

Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that all heavy commercial vehicles must now obtain fitness certificates from centers established by the Transport Department. In case of violations, heavy fines will be imposed on vehicle owners. All fines must be paid online into the Sindh government account, he said.

He said the new amendments also set age limits for vehicles. Permits will not be issued for vehicles older than 20 years on inter-provincial routes. Vehicles older than 25 years will not be allowed on inter-city routes, and the age limit for vehicles operating within cities has been fixed at 35 years.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the law would be implemented within one year time period, adding that all the vehicles would have to undergo a road worthiness test during this time. In the first phase, only petty fines would be charged for the violations. A fine of up to Rs 200,000 will apply for a second violation, and up to Rs 300,000 for a third, the minister told.

He added that Sindh government had also ensured that all heavy and light commercial vehicles must be equipped with tracking and security systems. The government requires each vehicle to be fitted with a GPS tracking device, high-definition cameras at the front and rear, a driver monitoring camera, and a 360-degree camera system, he said.

As per Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, under-run protection guards will also be compulsory to avoid smaller vehicles and motorbikes getting run over if an accident occurs. All these devices must be fully functional, and without their verification, a vehicle will not be registered, a fitness certificate will not be issued, and neither a permit nor transfer of ownership will be allowed.

He said that if the required systems were not installed or were deliberately damaged, heavy fines would be imposed and the vehicle would be temporarily impounded. If the issue is not rectified within 14 days, the registration will be permanently canceled, he told.

Sharjeel Inam Memon added that these amendments had been introduced to safeguard lives and property, reduce accidents and make the traffic system more transparent through modern technology. He noted that one of the main causes of traffic accidents across the province, including Karachi, was old and poorly maintained heavy vehicles. Under the new rules, no heavy vehicle will be allowed on the roads without a valid fitness certificate and the required safety devices, he told.

He said the installation of modern tracking and camera systems will not only support the enforcement of traffic laws but also help identify the causes of accidents and ensure transparent investigations. Heavy fines will be imposed for any violations, and unsafe vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

He added that the Sindh government had taken these tough decisions to protect lives and property, and they would be enforced without exception.

The senior minister said the adoption of this modern system will not only provide relief to citizens but also help develop the transport sector along modern lines.