Sindh govt, ANF sign agreement to run two rehabilitation centres

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have signed an agreement to run two drug rehabilitation centers in Karachi here on Monday.

Secretary, Social Welfare Department Sindh Dr Shereen Mustafa and ANF Joint Director Lt. Col Anwar Hussain signed the agreement in presence of Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio and Brigd. Viqar Rizvi, Force Commander, ANF Sindh.

As per the agreement, Drug Rehabilitation Center being established at Leprosy KMC hospital Manghopir and Youth Development Centre at Dil Goth, Malir, will be managed by the ANF.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that rehabilitation centers for drug addicts would be established throughout the province, and the institutions would be run under public-private partnership.

He said this today while presiding over an important meeting regarding the establishment of a center for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Sindh.

He said that the provincial government would provide funds, building and other facilities, while the private party would manage the drug rehabilitation centre as per international practices.

"The government will establish the centre and a well-reputed private partner will run it", he said and directed Director General Private Partnership Assad Zamin to prepare all the necessary documents for the purpose.