Sindh govt announces 5-day Eid holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh government announced, on Monday, 5-day public holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 1444 A.H.

The Provincial Services, General Administration and Coordination Department have issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification all government offices, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except the essential services would remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023, to April 25, 2023, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Federal government had already announced five day-long Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023.