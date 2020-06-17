Sindh govt announces 5% to 10% increment in employees salaries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday announced five to ten percent increment in the salaries of provincial employees.

Delivering budget speech for the next financial year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly, he said the salaries of the employees from grade-1 to 16 would be increased 10 percent and from grade-17 to 22 would be increased five percent.