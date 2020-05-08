Sindh govt announces complete lockdown till 3:00 PM today

(@fidahassanain)

The government authorities have directed the prayers leaders to organize Friday prayers with three to five persons and avoid large gatherings to control spread of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Sindh announced complete lockdown due to Coronavirus till 3:00 pm as only three to five persons were allowed to offer Friday prayers at mosques, the reports said.

The provincial government issued directives in which people were asked to stay at home. The Sindh government expressed reservations over federation’s decision of lifting the lockdown in phase-wise.

Talking to media, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government had reservations over the decision but it would follow Prime Minister Imran Khan for the national interest.

Punjab government, however, relaxed further the lockdown as Chief Minister Sardar Usaman Buzdar said that more industries and relevant businesses would reopen from Saturday (tomorrow).

According to the new directives, the small markets would remain open from morning to 5:00 pm for five days in a week, OPDs of hospitals would also remain open for treatment of patients. However, the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities would remain close till mid of July.