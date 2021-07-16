UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Announces Eid Holidays From July 20 To 22

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Sindh Govt announces Eid holidays from July 20 to 22

Government of Sindh on Friday announced public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from July 20 to 22, throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous bodies and corporations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Government of Sindh on Friday announced public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from July 20 to 22, throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous bodies and corporations.

A notification issued to this effect said that the public holidays are announced for all organizations under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services, the departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of Covid-19 emergency.

