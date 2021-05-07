Sindh govt announces Eid holidays from May 10 to 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Friday declared May 10 to 15, as public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr throughout the province.

The provincial government announced the holidays for all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services and the departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of Covid-19 emergency.