Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Eid Ul Azha Holidays From June 28 To July 01

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

The Sindh government, on Friday, declared 28 June to 01 July 2023 as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh government, on Friday, declared 28 June to 01 July 2023 as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the province.

A notification signed by the Chief Secretary Sindh Dr.

Muhammad Sohail Rajput has been issued here by the Services, General Administration and Coordination department of the government of Sindh in this regard.

According to the notification, all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local government councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except the essential services would remain closed from June 28 to July 01, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Sindh Holidays June July All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

20 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

7 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

7 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

7 minutes ago
Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

7 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

38 minutes ago
 OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction K ..

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

6 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

38 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

38 minutes ago
 Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd hi ..

Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd highest temperature in history

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan