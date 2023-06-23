Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

The Sindh government, on Friday, declared 28 June to 01 July 2023 as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh government, on Friday, declared 28 June to 01 July 2023 as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the province.

A notification signed by the Chief Secretary Sindh Dr.

Muhammad Sohail Rajput has been issued here by the Services, General Administration and Coordination department of the government of Sindh in this regard.

According to the notification, all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local government councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except the essential services would remain closed from June 28 to July 01, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.