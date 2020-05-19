UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Announces Eidul Fitr Holidays From May 22-27

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

The Sindh Government on Tuesday delcared May 22 to May 27 as public holidays to mark the Eidul Fitr throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Tuesday delcared May 22 to May 27 as public holidays to mark the Eidul Fitr throughout the province.

All the government offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services and the departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of coronavirus emergency, would remain closed, a news release said.

