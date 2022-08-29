UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Announces Free Medical Facility For Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Sindh govt announces free medical facility for flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has announced free of charge medical facility for the flood victims.

According to a news release issued from Commissioner Karachi office on Monday, the flood affected people would be provided free of charge medical treatment facility at Dow Medical University Hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner will issue a letter to the flood victims going for treatment from the flood victims camps.

Commissioner Karachi informed the Deputy Commissioners about the decision.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio had written a letter to Commissioner to take up the issue of medical expenses of flood victims with concerned quarters.

