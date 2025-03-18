Sindh Govt Announces Holiday On March 22 On Occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:53 PM
Sindh government also declares holiday on March 22 on occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA)
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) The Sindh government announced the holiday in the educational institutions on the 21st of Ramadan.
Similarly, the Sindh government also declared holiday on March 22 on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).
Earlier, Sindh government announced three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha for government and private offices across the province with effect from June 17 to 19.
According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration here Thursday, the holidays have been scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, (June 17 to June 19), for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils functioning under the administrative control of Government of Sindh.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three including absconder, recover illicit liqour6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market16 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT visits Maldives during deployment on regional maritime security patrol16 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy25 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes26 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Border Trade Union,Truck Union call on DC Ketch26 minutes ago
-
Salik welcomes establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in IHC26 minutes ago
-
Media bridge public with house of power: Ayaz Sadiq26 minutes ago
-
29 chlorination centers being set up at Rs 290mln : Mayor Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Swat University students protest fee hikes, bus fare increases26 minutes ago