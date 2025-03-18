Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Holiday On March 22 On Occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Sindh government also declares holiday on March 22 on occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) The Sindh government announced the holiday in the educational institutions on the 21st of Ramadan.

Similarly, the Sindh government also declared holiday on March 22 on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Earlier, Sindh government announced three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha for government and private offices across the province with effect from June 17 to 19.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration here Thursday, the holidays have been scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, (June 17 to June 19), for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils functioning under the administrative control of Government of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Holidays March June All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

25 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan