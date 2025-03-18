Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sindh government also declares holiday on March 22 on occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) The Sindh government announced the holiday in the educational institutions on the 21st of Ramadan.

Similarly, the Sindh government also declared holiday on March 22 on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Earlier, Sindh government announced three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha for government and private offices across the province with effect from June 17 to 19.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration here Thursday, the holidays have been scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, (June 17 to June 19), for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils functioning under the administrative control of Government of Sindh.