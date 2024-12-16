Sindh Govt Announces Initiatives For Women Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
The Sindh government has taken significant steps to ensure a safer environment and better opportunities for women in the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has taken significant steps to ensure a safer environment and better opportunities for women in the province.
A high-level meeting of the Women Development Department, chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, was held, with Sindh Minister for Women Development Shaheena Sher Ali and other senior officials in attendance on Monday.
During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on the ongoing development projects of the Women Development Department. It was decided that all Dar-ul-Amans (shelter homes) across the province will be upgraded with modern facilities. Moreover, play areas and tutoring services will be provided for children residing in these shelter homes.
To support working women, the Sindh government has decided to establish 115 daycare centers. In the first phase, these centers will be set up in government offices and universities to facilitate working mothers in managing childcare while at work.
Sindh Minister Shahina Sher Ali highlighted that the Sindh government is actively working to provide women with both safety and employment opportunities.
She stated that eight development projects worth Rs. 954 million are currently under construction under the Women Development Department, and efforts are being made to expedite their completion.
The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction with the progress of the department's projects and emphasized that delays will not be tolerated.
He assured that necessary funds will be allocated to support skilled women through the Women Development Department. These initiatives mark a significant step by the Sindh government towards empowering women and enabling them to play a more active role in society.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development
Anti-encroachment operation geared up
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told
Outlaws torture married woman
Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition
Court sends 40 accused to jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road33 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..34 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development36 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up37 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works39 seconds ago
-
Outlaws torture married woman9 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition25 seconds ago
-
Court sends 40 accused to jail27 seconds ago
-
Sharjeel pays homage to APS martyrs30 seconds ago
-
Construction, repair of Bucheki-Jaranwala road starts31 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly offers Fateha for APS martyres17 seconds ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed actively addressing public grievances19 seconds ago