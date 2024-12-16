Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

The Sindh government has taken significant steps to ensure a safer environment and better opportunities for women in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has taken significant steps to ensure a safer environment and better opportunities for women in the province.

A high-level meeting of the Women Development Department, chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, was held, with Sindh Minister for Women Development Shaheena Sher Ali and other senior officials in attendance on Monday.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on the ongoing development projects of the Women Development Department. It was decided that all Dar-ul-Amans (shelter homes) across the province will be upgraded with modern facilities. Moreover, play areas and tutoring services will be provided for children residing in these shelter homes.

To support working women, the Sindh government has decided to establish 115 daycare centers. In the first phase, these centers will be set up in government offices and universities to facilitate working mothers in managing childcare while at work.

Sindh Minister Shahina Sher Ali highlighted that the Sindh government is actively working to provide women with both safety and employment opportunities.

She stated that eight development projects worth Rs. 954 million are currently under construction under the Women Development Department, and efforts are being made to expedite their completion.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction with the progress of the department's projects and emphasized that delays will not be tolerated.

He assured that necessary funds will be allocated to support skilled women through the Women Development Department. These initiatives mark a significant step by the Sindh government towards empowering women and enabling them to play a more active role in society.

