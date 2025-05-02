Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging Star Program"

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Sindh government has announced the launch of the "Youth Citizen Journalism Program" and "Youth Emerging Star Program" in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Hyderabad, effective from May 16.

Furthermore, comprehensive capacity-building and digital skill training programs will be rolled out across all six divisions of the province to this month of May, 2025.

Provincial sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar stated in a statement, that the Youth Citizen Journalism Program will offer specialized training to young journalists aged 18-29, enabling them to effectively communicate their stories, issues, and experiences to a global audience.

This initiative aims to foster a culture of awareness and consciousness among young people, allowing them to play a more informed and active role in society.

The Youth Emerging Star Program, according to Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, will serve as a platform to discover and nurture hidden talents among youth. The program will identify and support talented individuals in diverse fields, including arts, culture, science, technology, and more, providing them with guidance and opportunities to hone their skills.

He informed that the capacity-building program, designed to enhance essential skills such as teamwork, will comprise workshops, seminars, and training sessions. These initiatives will empower young people to become confident, active citizens who can contribute positively to society.

