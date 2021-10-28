UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt. Announces Nov 4 Holiday For Hindu Community

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Sindh govt. announces Nov 4 holiday for Hindu community

The government of Sindh has announced November 4 as a holiday for Hindu community to mark the occasion of Dewali throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The government of Sindh has announced November 4 as a holiday for Hindu community to mark the occasion of Dewali throughout the province.

The notification, issued by the provincial government here on Thursday, said.

The Diwali is a 5-day celebration that includes food, fireworks, colored sand and special candles.

