Sindh Govt announces Oct 14 as public holiday on Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has announced 14 October (14th of Safar, 1441 Hijri) as public holiday throughout province on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai R.A.

According to notification, all offices of government, Autonomous, semi Autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local councils under administrative control of provincial government except essential services will remain closed on October 14, 2019.