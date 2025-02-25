Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Online Registration For Benazir Hari Card

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr Tuesday launched online registration for Benazir Hari Card at one day agriculture exhibition in Mirpur Mathelo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr Tuesday launched online registration for Benazir Hari Card at one day agriculture exhibition in Mirpur Mathelo.

He said that Agriculture Department has developed a new modern website and app for the registration of farmers in Sindh. Now, over 1.5 million farmers can register online for the Benazir Hari Card themselves. Farmers will no longer need to visit the offices of the Agriculture Department or Revenue officials; they can register on the website www.benazirharicard.gos.pk with their documents.

The provincial minister also announced the Sindh government will set up an Agriculture University in Ghotki district. He emphasized that the university will attract students from other provinces as well.

He stated that through the Benazir Hari Card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and modern agricultural machinery. The card will also provide crop insurance, interest-free loans, and financial assistance in case of agricultural disasters.

He highlighted that the agricultural sector is currently facing challenges such as climate change, rising costs, and limited access to resources.

The minister mentioned that the Sindh government has already provided Rs.

19 billion in aid to approximately 400,000 farmers affected by the 2022 floods. After the registration for the Hari Card, all facilities will be provided to farmers through the card. New varieties of cotton and sugarcane will be developed at the Sarhad Research Center in Ghotki, and production technologies will be introduced to help the agricultural sector cope with climate change. He emphasized, "If farmers are not prosperous, the country cannot prosper."

He added that the Benazir Hari Card is a gift from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the farmers. Through this card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, medicines, and machinery.

He acknowledged the significant role of women in the agricultural sector and mentioned that the People's Party provided Rs. 18 billion to farmers affected by the 2022 rains.

"The world has moved far ahead, and we must keep pace with it," he said, adding that training and capacity-building programs for women are being implemented.

The event was attended by Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Altaf Ali Sial, DG Research Mazhar Kario, DG Munir Ahmed Jumani, DG Engineering Nadeem Shah, PD Liaquat Bhutto, DG Marketing, and others.

Recent Stories

NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..

4 seconds ago
 Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regula ..

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

4 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic coop ..

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..

8 minutes ago
 CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commer ..

CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction

5 minutes ago
 KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate a ..

KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benaz ..

Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

5 minutes ago
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy

18 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo

5 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

41 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

23 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan