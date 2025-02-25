Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr Tuesday launched online registration for Benazir Hari Card at one day agriculture exhibition in Mirpur Mathelo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr Tuesday launched online registration for Benazir Hari Card at one day agriculture exhibition in Mirpur Mathelo.

He said that Agriculture Department has developed a new modern website and app for the registration of farmers in Sindh. Now, over 1.5 million farmers can register online for the Benazir Hari Card themselves. Farmers will no longer need to visit the offices of the Agriculture Department or Revenue officials; they can register on the website www.benazirharicard.gos.pk with their documents.

The provincial minister also announced the Sindh government will set up an Agriculture University in Ghotki district. He emphasized that the university will attract students from other provinces as well.

He stated that through the Benazir Hari Card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and modern agricultural machinery. The card will also provide crop insurance, interest-free loans, and financial assistance in case of agricultural disasters.

He highlighted that the agricultural sector is currently facing challenges such as climate change, rising costs, and limited access to resources.

The minister mentioned that the Sindh government has already provided Rs.

19 billion in aid to approximately 400,000 farmers affected by the 2022 floods. After the registration for the Hari Card, all facilities will be provided to farmers through the card. New varieties of cotton and sugarcane will be developed at the Sarhad Research Center in Ghotki, and production technologies will be introduced to help the agricultural sector cope with climate change. He emphasized, "If farmers are not prosperous, the country cannot prosper."

He added that the Benazir Hari Card is a gift from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the farmers. Through this card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, medicines, and machinery.

He acknowledged the significant role of women in the agricultural sector and mentioned that the People's Party provided Rs. 18 billion to farmers affected by the 2022 rains.

"The world has moved far ahead, and we must keep pace with it," he said, adding that training and capacity-building programs for women are being implemented.

The event was attended by Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Altaf Ali Sial, DG Research Mazhar Kario, DG Munir Ahmed Jumani, DG Engineering Nadeem Shah, PD Liaquat Bhutto, DG Marketing, and others.