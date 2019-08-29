UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Announces Pillion Riding Ban For Muharram 09-10

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:35 PM

There will be complete ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10, announced the Sindh Government on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :There will be complete ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10, announced the Sindh Government on Thursday.

However, the ban shall not be applicable on women, children below 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies in uniform and employees of essential services all over the province, said a statement.

Carrying of all types of arms or ammunition, except by staff of law enforcement agencies in uniform, is also prohibited under Section 144 Cr.PC.

Further, all permissions issued by the Sindh Home Department to carry weapon in relaxation of ban under section 144 Cr.PC will remain suspended during Muharram 9 and 10.

Gathering of five or above persons except for Muharram processions, Majalis and Tazia is also banned.

The ban is also imposed on objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners while playing or transmission of audio/video cassettes / CDs / DVDs and cable transmission containing provocative speeches inciting hatred.

New procession / Jalsas / Majalis without permission of the concerned authority will be allowed.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned police stations are authorised to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC against violators of theban.

