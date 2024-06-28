Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday In Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Sindh Govt announces public holiday in Karachi on Saturday

The Sindh Government on Friday announced public holiday on Saturday (June 29) in Karachi in connection with the Urs of great saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi

The 1294th three-day annual Urs, which began on Tuesday, would last on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

