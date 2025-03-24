Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On April 4
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 02:24 PM
All provincial government offices will remain closed on Friday, April 4 as Sindh Chief Secretary has issued a notification in this regard
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Sindh governmetn on Monday announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider issued a notification in this regard.
All provincial government offices would remain closed on Friday, April 4.
The notification further stated that the autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations and local councils under the Sindh government will also remain closed.
On this occasion, PPP will hold a memorial gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4, where party workers from across the country are expected to participate.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project
Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..
Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem
DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 42 minutes ago
-
UoS sets a new benchmark with completion of 2.6 MW solar projects6 minutes ago
-
Beggar,drugs peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Justice Sadaqat calls on AJK President16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police started crackdown on criminals16 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses ANP leader’s petition against terrorist resettlement26 minutes ago
-
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans media talk41 minutes ago
-
15 criminals nabbed46 minutes ago
-
10 nabbed over power theft46 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Parliamentary affairs enacts 39 laws, resolves 94% of public grievances56 minutes ago
-
Chinese Company Gazhoba donates Ramazan relief packages to needy families in Upper Kohistan56 minutes ago
-
Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti1 hour ago