Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On April 4

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 02:24 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Sindh governmetn on Monday announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the 46th death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider issued a notification in this regard.

All provincial government offices would remain closed on Friday, April 4.

The notification further stated that the autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations and local councils under the Sindh government will also remain closed.

On this occasion, PPP will hold a memorial gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4, where party workers from across the country are expected to participate.

